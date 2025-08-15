Drake Maye Took a Minute to Help Some Fans With Their Fantasy Football Draft
Across the country, football fans are preparing for their fantasy football drafts ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL season.
Many of these fantasy football players are well-adjusted people who enjoy the game as a way to stay engaged with action all across the league. And then there’s the rest of us.
On Thursday, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye helped out some fans that appear to belong to this latter group. After they showed up to Patriots practice with a sign featuring the names of the 10 competitors in their fantasy league, they asked Maye to randomize the order of their upcoming draft.
Maye obliged.
Maye currently has an average draft position of 139.8 in ESPN leagues—the 17th quarterback off the board. Chances are he’ll be going a little higher in this particular league.