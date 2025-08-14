2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Tiers: Josh Allen Leads The Elite Level
Fantasy football player rankings are obviously very useful tools to help you draft a championship-caliber team. The next level of rankings, however, are what’s called “tiers.” This is a deeper look at rankings, putting players with similar value into groupings.
For example, if you’re looking to get one of the elite quarterbacks, tiers will tell you who is in the upper echelon (and who isn’t) so you don’t miss out on one. Knowing which players are in what tiers (and ultimately, what their draft value is) helps make more well-informed decisions in your quest to build a championship-caliber roster during the draft.
With that said, here’s a look at the quarterbacks starting with the cream of the crop.
2025 Fantasy Football QB Tiers
Tier 1 – The Elite
- Josh Allen, Bills (ADP – 22.5)
- Lamar Jackson, Ravens (ADP – 23)
- Jalen Hurts, Eagles (ADP – 39)
- Jayden Daniels, Commanders (ADP – 29)
What do Allen, Jackson, Hurts and Daniels all have in common? They are not only effective passers, but they’re also dangerous as runners. That dual-threat skill set makes them the quartet the most desirable in fantasy football.
As you can tell from their respective average draft position (ADP via FantasyPros), you’ll have to spend a high draft pick for the pleasure of getting one of these stars. Currently, Hurts is the least expensive option in Round 4.
Tier 2 – Next In Line
- Joe Burrow, Bengals (ADP – 37)
- Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs (ADP – 59)
- Kyler Murray, Cardinals (ADP – 90.5)
- Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (ADP – 68.5)
- Bo Nix, Broncos (ADP – 80)
Burrow is coming off a career season, finishing third in fantasy points among quarterbacks while throwing for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns. He leads a tier of quarterbacks who, while they aren’t elite, are attractive starters and the next best options at the position.
Fans might believe Mahomes is elite, and that’s obviously true in terms of real football. But in the fantasy world, he’s been a good but not great signal-caller over the last two years.
Mayfield and Nix are coming off huge seasons, so there is some risk in drafting them high (is regression coming?). Regardless, both are top 80 picks based on current ADP.
Murray is the best value in the group based on ADP, as he’s not coming off the board until Round 8. He’s proof that you can get a very productive quarterback outside the top 80.
Tier 3 – Value, Value, Value
- Dak Prescott, Cowboys (ADP - 105
- Caleb Williams, Bears (ADP – 101)
- Brock Purdy, 49ers (ADP – 113)
- Justin Herbert, Chargers (ADP – 112)
- Jared Goff, Chargers (ADP – 95)
- Justin Fields, Jets (ADP – 115)
This group of six quarterbacks all have either been top-10 fantasy quarterbacks in the past or, in the case of Williams, have the potential to enter that rarified air. And, as you can tell by their respective ADPs, these quarterbacks are more than reasonably priced. Heck, I think Fields can be a top-12 fantasy quarterback again, this time with the Jets … and he’s still available in the 10th round.
If you like to wait on the position, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to land one or even two of these players without spending a draft fortune.
Tier 4 – Hello, Breakouts!
- Drake Maye, Patriots (ADP – 125)
- Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars (ADP – 142)
- Jordan Love, Packers (ADP – 128)
- Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins (ADP – 149)
- C.J. Stroud, Texans (ADP – 130)
- J.J. McCarthy, Vikings (ADP – 131)
It’s always great to land that breakout quarterback … just ask anyone who was lucky (or smart) enough to get Nix or Mayfield last season. That’s why this tier is interesting and could berth one or two such field generals.
Maye might be my favorite of the group, as he has that dual threat skill set that could push him into the top 12 players at the position. McCarthy also has that sort of upside, as he’ll be starting in a quarterback-friendly offense.
Not everyone in this tier is a breakout candidate, however. In fact, each one of Lawrence, Love, Tagovailoa and Stroud come with risk based on past injuries, inconsistencies or both. The good news is that all of them could push for top-12 finishes this season, and none of them will cost you very much in drafts … just look at their individual ADPs.
Tier 5 – Maybe, Baby…
- Matthew Stafford, Rams (ADP – 157)
- Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (ADP – 155)
- Cam Ward, Titans (ADP – 160)
- Geno Smith, Raiders (ADP – 171)
- Bryce Young, Panthers (ADP – 159)
Stafford has been a No. 1 fantasy quarterback multiple times in the past between Detroit and Los Angeles, but he is entering his age-37 season. The good news is that he has two high-end wideouts in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, so he’ll be a good matchup-based starter at worst.
The three quarterbacks who could push themselves into the draft value stratosphere are Penix Jr., Ward and Young. In fact, Penix Jr and Ward are both in my list of potential breakout quarterbacks. All of these players are still on the board past Round 14.
Tier 6 – Alright, I’m Desperate
- Aaron Rodgers, Steelers (ADP – 178)
- Sam Darnold, Seahawks (ADP – 176)
- Anthony Richardson, Colts (ADP – 179)
- Russell Wilson, Giants (ADP – 192)
- Daniel Jones, Colts (ADP – 207)
None of these quarterbacks will be mistaken for No. 1 options in most fantasy leagues (even Darnold, who was in the top 10 last season). Rodgers is going to the Hall of Fame, but he’s 41 and playing for his third team in four years. Like Darnold, he’s a low backup with a bit more value in superflex leagues. Richardson and Jones are battling for the starting job in Indianapolis (Richardson has more fantasy appeal), and Wilson is long past his prime. He could also lose his starting job to rookie Jaxson Dart at some point during the season.
Tier 7 – Superflex or Bust
- Tyler Shough, Saints (ADP - 206)
- Joe Flacco, Browns (ADP - 229)
- Jaxson Dart, Giants (ADP – 203)
- Kenny Pickett, Browns (ADP – 287)
- Kirk Cousins, Falcons (ADP – 252)
This group of five will likely be left undrafted in most traditional leagues, though Shough and Flacco/Pickett will come off the board late in superflex leagues. Dart and Cousins won’t open as starters for their respective teams, so they’d have little redraft appeal.
Tier 8 – No, Thanks
- Dillon Gabriel, Browns (ADP – N/A)
- Tyrod Taylor, Jets (ADP – N/A)
- Jalen Milroe, Seahawks (ADP – 239)
- Sam Howell, Vikings (ADP – N/A)
The name of the tier says it all!