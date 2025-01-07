Drew Brees Endorses Preferred Candidate for Saints Head Coach
The New Orleans Saints are once again on the recruiting trail, looking for the next person to lead the football team as head coach. The iconic on-field leader of the last era and almost certainly the best player to ever don black and gold, Drew Brees, has made his choice clear.
Speaking to Crissy Froyd of USA Today, Brees said his top pick is Aaron Glenn, currently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions.
Glenn would come in with plenty of experience, having spent his final playing season with New Orleans and circling back in his coaching career in 2016 a role before his time as a coordinator with Detroit. Glenn and his offensive counterpart, Ben Johnson, are thought to be two of the most coveted candidates in this year's coaching cycle.
While Brees has no official capacity with the Saints organization, his opinion is certainly revered at the very least as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yardage, passing touchdowns and approximate value.
Despite being under contract, Sean Payton retired as coach in 2021, taking a year off from coaching only to jump back in a season later with the Broncos. Meanwhile, New Orleans promoted Dennis Allen, then the defensive coordinator, into Payton's vacant role and Glenn was reportedly the runner-up, bouncing to Detroit for a promotion.
Allen was fired midseason this year, finishing with an 18–25 record at the helm.
In addition to Glenn, it seems likely New Orleans will strongly consider Darren Rizzi—among other candidates—who served as interim head coach after Allen was fired. Rizzi is the team's special teams coordinator.