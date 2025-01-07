Dan Campbell Gives Passionate Plea for Lions Coordinator to Get Head Coaching Shot
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell would love for defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to return in 2025, but he thinks that it would be ridiculous for that to happen.
During his Tuesday press conference, the Lions coach gave a passionate pitch for Glenn to land a head coaching job in this cycle. Detroit just finished the regular season with an NFL-best 15–2 record, locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC with an impressive 31–9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in which Glenn's defense held the Vikings without a touchdown.
Now, it's time for Glenn to lead his own franchise, Campbell says.
“Aaron Glenn is as good a coach as you’re going to find, he’s an even better human being,” Campbell said. “If nobody wants him, I’ll take him again, I can tell you that right now. But the thought of going through another cycle and he’s not somebody’s head coach is ridiculous. This guy’s as good as they come. He can do it all. He understands how to manage a game. He understands offense, defense, special teams. He knows how to communicate. He understands discipline of players. And he’s motivating, man, he’s inspiring. I don’t want to lose him, but I also root for the guy because I think he’s a hell of a coach.”
Glenn has some suitors, and is setting up interviews with Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Saints great Drew Brees recently called Glenn his favorite candidate for the vacancy in New Orleans.
The 52-year-old Glenn has been the Lions' DC since 2021 after spending time on staff with the Saints and Cleveland Browns. He played in the NFL from 1994 to '08, making three Pro Bowls.