Drew Lock Admits He's Confused Over Remaining Giants Backup After Daniel Jones Benching

Karl Rasmussen

New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock looks on prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
New York Giants quarterback Drew Lock looks on prior to a preseason game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
Coming out of a bye week, the New York Giants made the decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones after a 2–8 start. Instead of promoting backup Drew Lock into the starting role, the organization opted to roll with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito instead.

That left some unanswered questions for Lock, who signed with the team during the offseason under the guise that he'd be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Lock addressed the situation and didn't deny that he was a bit baffled by what transpired.

"That's a question I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be the No. 2. Interesting situation," Lock said. "Not much I can really say about it besides again, I'm going to be here for [Jones]. We're still communicating, still very good friends, believe it or not. I'm going to be here for him, the team needs to get a win. We start winning and everything gets a little better around here."

It's been reported that part of the reason DeVito was named the starter is because he's an exclusive rights free agent next season, meaning there's a bit more control over his future as opposed to Lock, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent.

Lock signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants in the offseason, having spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks. His deal includes performance-based incentives which can amount to as much as $3 million. Rolling the dice with DeVito, who could potentially serve as a bridge quarterback in New York before the organization drafts a new young arm, is a more financially prudent option.

Lock doesn't appear too thrilled about being skipped over for the promotion to the starting role, but he acknowledged the decision was out of his control.

Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

