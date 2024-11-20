Drew Lock Admits He's Confused Over Remaining Giants Backup After Daniel Jones Benching
Coming out of a bye week, the New York Giants made the decision to bench quarterback Daniel Jones after a 2–8 start. Instead of promoting backup Drew Lock into the starting role, the organization opted to roll with third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito instead.
That left some unanswered questions for Lock, who signed with the team during the offseason under the guise that he'd be the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Lock addressed the situation and didn't deny that he was a bit baffled by what transpired.
"That's a question I might still have for myself. It was expressed to me that I was going to be the No. 2. Interesting situation," Lock said. "Not much I can really say about it besides again, I'm going to be here for [Jones]. We're still communicating, still very good friends, believe it or not. I'm going to be here for him, the team needs to get a win. We start winning and everything gets a little better around here."
It's been reported that part of the reason DeVito was named the starter is because he's an exclusive rights free agent next season, meaning there's a bit more control over his future as opposed to Lock, who is due to become an unrestricted free agent.
Lock signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Giants in the offseason, having spent the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks. His deal includes performance-based incentives which can amount to as much as $3 million. Rolling the dice with DeVito, who could potentially serve as a bridge quarterback in New York before the organization drafts a new young arm, is a more financially prudent option.
Lock doesn't appear too thrilled about being skipped over for the promotion to the starting role, but he acknowledged the decision was out of his control.