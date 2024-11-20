SI

New Details of Daniel Jones’s Demotion on Giants Make Benching Look More Embarrassing

Kristen Wong

Things have taken a turn for the humiliating for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Jones, who is currently in his sixth season in New York, was benched earlier this week amid the Giants’ five-game losing streak and 2-8 record. Through 10 games, he’s thrown for 2,070 yards and has eight touchdowns against seven interceptions while completing just 63.3% of his passes.

As if life for Jones couldn’t get any worse, coach Brian Daboll is reportedly deciding whether to list Jones or practice squad quarterback Tim Boyle as the third-stringer behind new starter Tommy DeVito and backup Drew Lock.

Daboll ended up giving the nod to Boyle as Jones was seen taking QB4 reps at Wednesday’s practice, the first practice open to media since his benching. 

Talk about adding insult to injury.

Boyle was signed by the Giants on Tuesday, landing on his sixth NFL team since entering the league in 2019. The 30-year-old journeyman last played for the Miami Dolphins and, more notably, the New York Jets, where he went 0-2 in two starts and threw one touchdown against four interceptions.

With Jones sitting behind even Boyle on the depth chart, it surely seems his time with the Giants is coming to a mostly bitter end. Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal—with a $23 million injury guarantee for 2025—in March and has gone 3-13 in 16 total starts.

