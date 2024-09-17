Eagles' A.J. Brown Says Hamstring Injury Will Keep Him Sidelined 'A Couple of Weeks'
The Philadelphia Eagles were without A.J. Brown during Monday night's tilt against the Atlanta Falcons as the star wide receiver was nursing a hamstring injury he sustained at practice this week.
According to ESPN's Monday Night Football sideline reporter Lisa Salters, Brown told her that he suffered the hamstring injury on Friday and expects to "miss a couple of weeks" as a result of the ailment. He indicated that the injury occurred when he was running a route at practice, at which point he felt his hamstring tighten up on him.
Brown was downgraded to out for Monday night's game after going through a walkthrough practice on Sunday. This marks just his second absence for the Eagles since being acquired in a trade with the Tennessee Titans during the 2022 NFL draft.
During the season-opening win against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil, Brown caught five passes on 10 targets from quarterback Jalen Hurts. He racked up 119 yards and a touchdown in the victory.
Brown is coming off back-to-back seasons with more than 1,400 receiving yards and has scored 18 touchdowns over the last two years.
Based on the report from Salters, it's unlikely that Brown will be available for Philadelphia's clash against the red-hot New Orleans Saints in Week 3. His next chance to play would then be in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 29.