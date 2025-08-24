Eagles Acquire Backup QB Sam Howell in Trade With Vikings
Sam Howell is on the move for the second time this offseason.
After being traded from the Seahawks to the Vikings back in April, Howell is being traded from Minnesota to the Eagles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.
In return, the Vikings receive a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick. Philadelphia gets a 2026 sixth-round pick and Howell. Minnesota then signed backup Carson Wentz to sit behind J.J. McCarthy shortly after trading Howell.
Howell will become a key backup quarterback to Jalen Hurts, something the Eagles needed while Tanner McKee is dealing with a finger injury he suffered in practice last week. There haven't been many updates on McKee's injury, especially after coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Friday that "we'll see" if McKee is available for the team's season opener on Sept. 4 vs. the Cowboys. Phildelphia's move to get Howell on Sunday makes it seem that the Eagles are expecting McKee to miss some time.
Howell was the Commanders' QB1 in 2023, starting in all 17 games for Washington. He was traded to Seattle after Washington signed Jayden Daniels in last year's draft. Howell went 4-13 as the starter that year.