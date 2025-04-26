Seahawks Trading Backup QB Sam Howell to Vikings
After drafting Jalen Milroe in the third-round, the Seahawks are trading backup Sam Howell to the Vikings.
After drafting Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the third-round of the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks are trading veteran backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Howell will now compete for snaps in Minnesota with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie season with a meniscus injury. After the Vikings spent last season deploying Sam Darnold at quarterback, the franchise let him walk in free agency to the Seahawks, paving the way for McCarthy to try to win the starting quarterback job.
Now, with Darnold in Seattle and Milroe set to become his backup, Howell became expendable, and will compete for snaps with McCarthy in Minnesota.
