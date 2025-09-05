SI

Eagles Add Pass Rushing Help, Sign Veteran Za’Darius Smith to One-Year Deal

After a Thursday night win to open the season, the Eagles are bolstering their pass rush.

Mike McDaniel

After a 24-20 Thursday night win over the Cowboys to open the 2025 NFL season, the reigning Super Bowl champion Eagles are signing veteran Za'Darius Smith to a one-year deal to help bolster the team's pass rush, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith, who turns 33 on Sept. 8, will now begin his 11th NFL season. He has played in 140 career games, including 96 starts. The three-time Pro Bowler has made 333 combined tackles in his career, including 85 for loss, and has tabbed 69 sacks.

Smith split time a year ago between the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, playing nine games for the former and eight for the latter. He finished the season with nine sacks and 35 tackles.

Za'Darius Smith Stats

While Smith is over two years removed from his most recent Pro Bowl appearance, last season he showed he can still provide productive play. Here's a look at his performance statistically from his last three years:

Season

Games

PFF Season Grade

Tackles

Sacks

QB Hits

2022

16

82.2

44

10.0

24

2023

16

82.6

27

5.5

20

2024

17

74.7

35

9.0

17

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

