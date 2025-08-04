Eagles’ A.J. Brown Makes Wild Analogy on Trying to Repeat As Super Bowl Champs
The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, but based on their team's odd and emotionless comments during training camp this summer, you would never think they did.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts admitted in a press conference last month that he hasn't worn his Super Bowl championship ring and has no plans to do so. "I've moved on," Hurts said. "Moved on to the new year."
Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown made some similar nonchalant remarks about his team's Super Bowl win during his appearance on Philly's Sports Radio 94 WIP this week, but used a wild analogy instead:
"I like to say, the Lombardi—she’s not loyal. She’s not loyal. So we got to do what we got to do again, try to win her over," Brown said.
"The process is still the same," continued Brown. "I think I am very blessed and fortunate to achieve and to win the Super Bowl as a team, but the process of the daily grind stays the same. Once you kind of look at it through that lens, you just gotta go back to work."
Brown is coming off his first ever Lombardi Trophy in his third season with the Eagles in 2024-25, which marked his third straight campaign with at least 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Hurts, Brown and the rest of the Eagles clearly believe they have some unfinished business this season—just don't call it a repeat.