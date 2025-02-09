Eagles Arrived to Super Bowl LIX to Music From 'Rocky' in Iconic Moment
The Eagles brought a bit of Philadelphia to New Orleans when arriving at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
As they arrived at the Caesars Superdome, the Eagles walked out to the theme song from the Rocky movie franchise, "Gonna Fly Now" by Bill Conti.
In a video shown at the stadium captured by Yahoo! Sports' Jori Epstein, quarterback Jalen Hurts is leading the pack in his bright purple suit that stole the show during the teams' pregame walk-ins. The camera also panned to receiver DeVonta Smith's stylish red suit and running back Saquon Barkley's denim outfit.
This walk-in entrance is an early nominee for the most iconic moments of Super Bowl LIX.
Hearing that music from Rocky, which is the story of an underdog from Philadelphia, is sure to hype the Eagles up. The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites for the Big Game, making the Eagles a slight underdog. Philadelphia is also trying to beat the odds after losing to the Chiefs two years ago in Super Bowl LVII.