Eagles' Big-Name Players Set to Hit NFL Free Agency After Super Bowl LIX Win
Josh Sweat was such a disruptive force for the Philadelphia Eagles during their 40–22 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs that he was in the discussion to win the Super Bowl LIX MVP award, which ultimately went to quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Sweat, who was credited with six tackles and 2.5 sacks in the game, is one of the major figures from this year's Super Bowl champion Eagles who will enter the offseason as a free agent. Like any franchise coming off of a title, Philadelphia has some work to do this offseason to keep together the team's core.
ESPN's Adam Schefter shared a list of the Eagles' free agents-to-be on Monday morning. The list includes some of the franchise's most impactful defenders and key contributors to the offense.
Members of the front seven headline the list. Sweat was a Super Bowl star and a dynamic pass rusher all season, finishing with 41 tackles and eight sacks on the year. Linebacker Zack Baun was such a revelation for Philly this season that he finished as a finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year, after making just 12 total starts through his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He played this season on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, and is in line for the first big payday of his career after a breakout 2024 season.
Milton Williams was hugely disruptive for the Eagles as well on Sunday, with two sacks of his own. He had five sacks during the regular season. Brandon Graham has been at the heart of the Eagles since 2010, and while his contract is up, he may also retire after capturing his second Super Bowl. Oren Burks had five tackles in the Super Bowl and has been a key rotational linebacker for Philly.
There is less work to do on offense, although guard Mekhi Becton had a breakout season for the Eagles after coming over from the Jets as a free agent. Running back Kenneth Gainwell has been a big part of the Philadelphia offense for four seasons, and is among the team's other impactful offensive free agents.