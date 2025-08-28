Eagles Bring Back Former Super Bowl Starter After Release From Patriots
The Eagles are signing safety Marcus Epps, which will be a reunion for the two parties, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday. This news comes one day after the Patriots released Epps.
Epps joined Philadelphia back in 2019 midway through his rookie season. He remained there through the 2022 season, starting in all 17 games of his final year with the Eagles. That included their Super Bowl LVII appearance against the Chiefs, during which he played in 100% of the team's defensive snaps and totaled six tackles. He will now rejoin Philadelphia after they won Super Bowl LIX in February.
The veteran Epps will join a young group of Eagles safeties, including Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown and Andrew Mukuba. The Eagles traded away last year's star safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans back in March, so it'll be good for Epps to add some more experience to the team's current group.
Epps spent the last two seasons on the Raiders, logging 66 tackles, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in 17 contests in 2023. Last season, Epps suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 3. He then joined New England before being waived as the franchise finalized its Week 1 roster.