Eagles Starting Offensive Lineman Undergoes Back Surgery Following Super Bowl LIX Win
After toughing it out throughout the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX-winning playoff run, center Cam Jurgens underwent back surgery earlier this week.
"Jurgens underwent a back procedure Tuesday in Los Angeles with Dr. Robert Watkins to alleviate nerve pain," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday. "Doctors believe a full recovery is expected by July, in time for training camp. Jurgens is headed into the final season of his rookie contract."
The 25-year-old was in and out of Eagles practice leading up to the NFC Championship and despite being active for the game, did not start due to said back injury. He was ultimately called on in relief after a subsequent injury to Landon Dickerson. Jurgens went on to play in—and win—Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs.
Drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, Jurgens began his career in Philly as a rotational guard. He took over as the team's starting center in 2024 following the retirement of Jason Kelce—and allowed just 4 sacks in 16 starts according to PFF. Jurgens was named to the 2024 Pro Bowl.