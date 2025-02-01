Eagles CB Has Blunt Thoughts on Criticism Toward Jalen Hurts, Offense
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been criticized at times during the 2024 season. Some of that was self-inflicted, particularly when wide receiver A.J. Brown called "passing" the area the offense needed to improve, but their offense has faced plenty of scrutiny otherwise.
The Eagles' offense is ultra-talented, but what has come into question is whether it always plays up to that talent, while quarterback Jalen Hurts's play has faced scrutiny as well.
That only continued through the first two games of the postseason, when Philadelphia's offense had two somewhat underwhelming showings. Though Saquon Barkley and the running game were strong in both wins, Hurts threw for fewer than a combined 260 yards over the wild-card and divisional rounds. Hurts was coming off a concussion and the Eagles played through the snow in the divisional round, which were clear factors in both games but that didn't prevent the offensive unit from getting questioned.
Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is on his second stint with the team, shut down the criticism that Hurts and the offense receive ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl matchup.
“To be honest, if last weekend ain't proved nobody wrong, I can't speak for their play. They're going to just keep going out there and balling," Gardner-Johnson told the media on Friday. "The more criticism they have, I'm just one of their biggest fans, I'm their teammate. I can’t criticize somebody who goes out there and overcomes everything every week. One week he’s a running quarterback, next week he’s complaining, next week oh they won another game. ... I'm just glad they're rolling. I'm happy to see them get back to the championship and do what they do."
The offense certainly put a lot of doubt to rest during the Eagles' NFC championship game win over the Washington Commanders. Philadelphia put up 55 points against Washington as Hurts and Barkley combined for six rushing touchdowns. The offense will now face the ultimate test next week when the Eagles go up against Steve Spagnuolo's Kansas City Chiefs defense in the Super Bowl.