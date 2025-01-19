SI

Eagles’ Defense Had Perfect Snow Celebration After Forcing Key Turnover vs. Rams

This was a game-changing play.

Kristen Wong

'Tis the season for NFL playoff football, with the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC divisional round on Sunday afternoon.

Amid a classic Philly winter snowstorm, the Eagles are desperately holding onto a lead to try and book a ticket to the NFC title game for the second time in the last three years.

Philly benefitted from a fortunate turnover early in the fourth quarter when star defensive tackle Jalen Carter delivered a perfect punch to knock the ball out of Rams running back Kyren Williams's arms. Eagles corner Isaiah Rodgers then scooped up the fumble and ran it for 40 yards into Rams' territory before getting tackled.

It was the exact jolt the Eagles needed to regain control of the game, with Philly perhaps getting some help from the icy and slick conditions.

After the big play, the Eagles' defense gleefully gathered in the end zone and did a rather appropriate celebration considering the inclement weather: Snow angels.

The Eagles are currently up, 28-15, and are just minutes away from clinching an NFC championship berth.

