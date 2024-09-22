Eagles' DeVonta Smith Knocked Out of Game With Concussion After Big Hit
The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints faced off in a low-scoring affair in Week 3. Early in the fourth quarter Jalen Hurts completed a pass to Devonta Smith who was short of the first down and immediately wrapped up by a Saints defender.
Smith clearly gave himself up as forward progress was stopped and he was going backwards with multiple defenders holding onto him. That's when New Orleans defensive tackle Khristian Boyd took a run at the defenseless ball carrier and hit Smith hard.
Smith's helmet popped off and he went down. He needed help getting off the field.
From a second angle you can see that it wasn't a direct helmet to helmet hit, but it was still enough contact to give him a concussion. Smith was able to walk to the locker room where he was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Somehow this did not deserve a flag and that speaks to how badly the officials messed this play up. The whistle should have blown the play dead seconds before Boyd teed off on Smith.