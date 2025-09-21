Eagles Fans Boo After Disastrous First Half Against Rams Produces Just 33 Yards of Offense
The defending Super Bowl champions got off to a rough start on Sunday, with their offensive production absolutely stuffed by the Rams' defense through the first half of their rematch from last year’s divisional round of the playoffs.
The Philadelphia offense has not looked anything close to dominant to start the year, but the fact that they had gotten off to a 2–0 start quieted critics. But the, “don’t worry, we’re winning” is dependent on winning, and when the Eagles took a 19–7 deficit into halftime with just 33 yards of offense, including -1 passing yard in the game, the boo birds were out in force.
Things got worse before they got better, as quarterback Jalen Hurts fumbled the ball away two plays into the second half, giving the Rams possession in the red zone and leading to another score.
Since then, the Eagles have gotten back on the board themselves, but they still have a long way to go if they want to complete the comeback and turns those boos around.