Jalen Hurts Had Perfect, NSFW Response to Chiefs' Trash Talk After Win
The Eagles beat the Chiefs 20-17 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, winning their much-anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch to begin the 2025 season 2-0.
Despite helping his team to victory, quarterback Jalen Hurts failed to throw a touchdown, scored one on the ground via Tush Push, and totaled just 116 total yards. Given his rather pedestrian performance, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones decided to trash-talk the signal caller as he kneeled out the win, shouting that he "didn't even have 100 yards."
Hurts then answered with a handful of on-point, NSFW comments:
"We won the f-----g game," he responded. "Shut yo a-- up."
Here's a video of the interaction:
Hurts isn't wrong. After all, who is Chris Jones to talk smack after the Chiefs are out to their first 0-2 start since the 2014 season? Sure, Jones tallied two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hit in the defeat, but his unit still allowed Philly to score 20 points as Eagles running backs averaged an ahead-of-schedule 4.3 yards-per-carry.
With their backs against the wall, Kansas City heads to the Giants next weekend for a matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles, meanwhile, welcome the Rams to the Linc on Sunday afternoon.