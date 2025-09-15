SI

Jalen Hurts Had Perfect, NSFW Response to Chiefs' Trash Talk After Win

Chris Jones tried to chirp the Eagles quarterback. Hurts kept it simple.

Mike Kadlick

Jalen Hurts has the Eagles at 2-0 through two weeks.
Jalen Hurts has the Eagles at 2-0 through two weeks.
The Eagles beat the Chiefs 20-17 on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, winning their much-anticipated Super Bowl LIX rematch to begin the 2025 season 2-0.

Despite helping his team to victory, quarterback Jalen Hurts failed to throw a touchdown, scored one on the ground via Tush Push, and totaled just 116 total yards. Given his rather pedestrian performance, Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones decided to trash-talk the signal caller as he kneeled out the win, shouting that he "didn't even have 100 yards."

Hurts then answered with a handful of on-point, NSFW comments:

"We won the f-----g game," he responded. "Shut yo a-- up."

Here's a video of the interaction:

Hurts isn't wrong. After all, who is Chris Jones to talk smack after the Chiefs are out to their first 0-2 start since the 2014 season? Sure, Jones tallied two tackles-for-loss and a quarterback hit in the defeat, but his unit still allowed Philly to score 20 points as Eagles running backs averaged an ahead-of-schedule 4.3 yards-per-carry.

With their backs against the wall, Kansas City heads to the Giants next weekend for a matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles, meanwhile, welcome the Rams to the Linc on Sunday afternoon.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

