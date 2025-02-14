SI

Eagles Fans Perform 'We Are the Champions' During Lineman's Parade Speech

Eagles fans during the Super Bowl parade on Feb. 14, 2025. / CHRIS LACHALL/USA TODAY NETWORK ATLANTIC GROUP / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
When it was Jordan Mailata's turn to speak at the tail end of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl parade on Friday, the offensive lineman took a different approach than most of those who preceded him.

Rather than lead the crowd in a chant or give a traditional speech, Mailata spoke briefly before prompting the thousands of fans before him to join in a rendition of Queen's "We Are the Champions" right in front of the steps from Rocky.

"I'm not one for speeches but I know how to sing so I'm going to need some help," Mailata told the crowd. "I want to sing a song that everyone here should know. It kind of sounds like this ..."

Once he began singing, the whole crowd joined in for the remainder of the chorus

Check that out:

The perfect song for the perfect moment.

