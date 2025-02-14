A.J. Brown Fired Back at Critics in Explosive, NSFW Eagles Parade Speech
The Philadelphia Eagles celebrated their Super Bowl LIX victory on Friday in the form of a championship parade, and it had everything you'd expect. Babies were signed. Saquon Barkley continued to endear himself to the city. There was even a couple married on the parade route. It was a whirlwind of a day that ended at the art museum, where multiple Eagles players grabbed the microphone to give a speech to the thousands of fans gathered in attendance.
This particular stop produced numerous moments the last time Philly celebrated a Super Bowl so anticipation was high. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown delivered. Upon getting in front of the mic, Brown called out all his critics, reciting the most common negative narratives about his game before declaring he's a champion in an explosive, NSFW speech.
"They said I was a diva," Brown bellowed. "They said all I care about was stats. You gonna get all those things wrong about me, but one thing you're gonna get right: I'm a f---ing champion!"
What a moment. And to raise his arms as the roar of approval comes from thousands of Eagles fans? Even better.
It seems Brown is enjoying some of the perks that come with winning the Super Bowl after all.