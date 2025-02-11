Eagles Fans Camp Out at Airport to Welcome Lombardi Trophy Back to Philadelphia
Philadelphia Eagles fans showed up loud and proud to the Caesars Superdome on Sunday for Super Bowl LIX, making their presence felt throughout the game.
On Monday evening, the fanbase did so again, welcoming Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni back to Philadelphia a day after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Lombardi Trophy in tow.
It’s the second trip the coveted trophy has taken to Philadelphia, seven years after the franchise's first Super Bowl victory against the New England Patriots—and the fans were overjoyed, showering Lurie, Roseman and Sirianni with loud cheers in a video shared by the team's account on X.
Local news also had some fantastic shots of the crowd welcoming the Birds back to Philly.
Eagles fans will get another chance to celebrate the Super Bowl victory with the parade, scheduled for Valentine's Day in the City of Brotherly Love.