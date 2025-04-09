Eagles Great Brandon Graham Leaves Door Open for NFL Return After March Retirement
Defensive end Brandon Graham gave the Philadelphia Eagles 15 years of services, and was handsomely rewarded with a Super Bowl championship in his final season.
Or so fans thought. On Wednesday, Graham seemed to imply to host Kay Adams of Up & Adams that he was leaving the door open a crack for a comeback.
"I'm 90% retired," Graham told a chuckling Adams. "I'm 90%."
Graham ostensibly retired from the Eagles on March 18, walking away from a solid career that saw him win two titles and make a Pro Bowl in 2020.
"The 10(%) is how much I wanna continue training the way I'm training," Graham said. "Training to train for a game is different, but I haven't really changed that yet. I just wanna go out there and speed it up to where wanna I look good and make sure that I'm staying fit."
Graham, who re-tore his triceps during Philadelphia's 40–22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, notably spoke about his retirement in the future tense despite having announced his exit from the game.
"(I'm) making sure that when I do retire I'm staying in the habit of that—a lot of guys tell me that when you leave, you gotta make sure you stay in the habit of working out," Graham said.