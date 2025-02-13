Eagles DB Showed Off Awesome New Tattoo That Celebrates Super Bowl Win
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LIX last weekend in a truly dominant showing over the Kansas City Chiefs, winning 40-22.
Eagles players have been celebrating ever since, led by Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and his traditional trip to Disney World. The celebrations won't subside until after the championship parade through Philadelphia, scheduled for Friday.
Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr., though, decided it was a priority to ensure the celebration never fades. Not truly. On Wednesday night he revealed a huge, awesome Super Bowl LIX tattoo he got on the back of his right calf with the score emblazoned below the Lombardi Trophy and his No. 34 above. It's quite the piece.
Wise of Rodgers to wait until after the game to get the permanent reminder. Unlike the many fans who infamously try to call their shot with a championship tattoo before any games have been played, Rodgers's tattoo will age well.
Of course, if the Eagles win another Super Bowl, he'll have decisions to make as far as the location of the next one. This Super Bowl LIX logo doesn't leave much room for anything else. But undoubtedly Rodgers would enjoy solving that particular problem.