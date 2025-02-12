Jalen Hurts Had Unbelievably Dry Answers to ESPN’s Quick Questions at Disney World
Jalen Hurts has been everywhere since the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl on Sunday night. He's been on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Today, CBS Mornings, and most importantly for the kids out there, he went to Disney World.
While at Disney, Hurts was interviewed on SportsCenter, but also took some time out of his day to answer some rapid fire questions for ESPN's social media channels. No pressure, just fun, light stuff. And much like talking about the tush push, Hurts just did not seem that interested in participating. Though he did. With a wry smile.
Without giving away the questions, here are a few of his answers:
"I'm not sure."
*silence*
"I'm not listening."
"Rain."
"It's just a wallpaper.
Do you have any idea how funny Lance Johnson must be for Hurts to immediately think of him as someone who is funny? He should obviously be the Eagles lineman hosting a late night show.
Let's just hope the Jalen Hurts publicity tour continues for the entire offseason. By September we may find out if he actually likes it or not.