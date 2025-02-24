Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is Already Back on the Post-Super Bowl Grind in New Clip

SI

If you were wondering how long Jalen Hurts would allow himself to enjoy his Super Bowl win, the answer appears to be precisely two weeks.

Just 14 days after the Philadelphia Eagles walloped the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the quarterback is already back on his training grind, as evidenced by a video shared online on Sunday.

The video was initially shared to the Instagram account @coachhurts2, belonging to Hurts' brother Averion Jr., and later aggregated by the NFL. In the clip, Hurts looks to be training at Texas' Channelview High School, which is both his alma mater and the school at which his father serves as head football coach.

The fact that Hurts is out here putting in work is even better when taken alongside the antics of some of his Eagles teammates, who had themselves a (much-deserved) night in Las Vegas on Saturday. They're certainly not wrong for continuing to celebrate, but it's just another example of Hurts' dedication, especially after a year filled with lots of doubters and lots of criticism.

The hunt for ring #2 begins now.

