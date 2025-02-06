Patrick Mahomes Baffled By Those Still Doubting Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts
For the second time in the last three years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to face Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in a Super Bowl.
Despite Hurts already making his second Super Bowl in just the fifth season of his career, Hurts still faces doubt and is not widely considered one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.
Mahomes, the most accomplished active NFL quarterback, does not understand the doubt toward Hurts.
“I honestly have no idea," Mahomes said about the criticism of Hurts. "It doesn’t make any sense to me. He goes out there and has success every single year."
Though Hurts has had to prove himself over his career thus far, there has also been an increase of praise as of late for Hurts as the Eagles return to the Super Bowl. One of the primary compliments toward Hurts lately is that he is a consummate winner.
“When you look at his career," Mahomes said. "All he does is win... I honestly do not understand it.”
Philadelphia head coach Nick Sirianni channeled that message after defeating the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game.
"How about our quarterback!" Sirianni said as the team celebrated another trip to the Super Bowl. "He's a stud. I knew he was going to play that way. I knew it. Don't doubt him! All he does is win!"
Though Hurts has seen more praise come his way as of late, he does continue to face doubt. It might actually be for the best.
Hurts was asked earlier this week if he likes that people doubt him. His response: "it's no secret."
So far in his career, Hurts has turned that doubt and chip on his shoulder into compiling a 46-20 record as a starter in the NFL and a 5-3 record in the postseason. Quarterbacks are not solely responsible for wins by any means, and Hurts has a great supporting cast, but he can really bolster that "winning" reputation with a Super Bowl victory this week.