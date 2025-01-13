SI

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Had a Weird Answer About A.J. Brown Reading a Book on Bench

Andy Nesbitt

A.J. Brown was seen reading a book on the bench during the Eagles' win over the Packers.
The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold off the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, winning 22-10 at home to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs where they'll host either the Vikings or Rams next Sunday.

One of the most memorable moments from the Eagles' win over Jordan Love and Co. didn't happen on the field, but rather on the bench when star wide receiver A.J. Brown was seen reading a book, which took social media by storm. After the game Brown explained how the motivational book is something that he's had on the sideline before and that the passages that he reads help center him during games.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts had a weird answer in his postgame press conference when asked about his wide receiver reading a book on the sideline.

“I’ve never seen him read, but I’ve seen the book in his hands," Hurts said in a very serious tone. He added: "Everybody has a different thing and finds their flow in different ways."

Fans couldn't stop laughing at the part about Hurts saying he's never seen Brown reading the book:

