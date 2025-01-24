SI

Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Pre-Apologizes for NSFW Response to Jalen Hurts Critics

The tackle made his feelings known in no uncertain terms.

Patrick Andres

Jordan Mailata after the Eagles' 27–13 win over the Steelers on Dec. 15, 2024.
Jordan Mailata after the Eagles' 27–13 win over the Steelers on Dec. 15, 2024. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
This season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been the focal point of his team's offense.

That honor has obviously belonged to running back Saquon Barkley, who threatened the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season. Accordingly, Hurts threw just 18 touchdown passes this season—and his 193.5 passing yards per game were his fewest since his rookie year in 2020.

His reduced statistical output has invited criticism, and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata resents that criticism—something he made very clear Thursday.

"I apologize. I'm sorry. I couldn't give a f--- or a rat's a-- about whatever anybody says outside this building," Mailata said when asked about the perception of his quarterback. "It ain't gonna help us win championships, and that's our goal."

Hurts was good Sunday, completing 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards and running for a touchdown.

The question is now whether he can be great, as he stares down rookie phenom Jayden Daniels in Sunday's NFC championship against the Washington Commanders.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

