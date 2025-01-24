Eagles’ Jordan Mailata Pre-Apologizes for NSFW Response to Jalen Hurts Critics
This season, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has not been the focal point of his team's offense.
That honor has obviously belonged to running back Saquon Barkley, who threatened the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season. Accordingly, Hurts threw just 18 touchdown passes this season—and his 193.5 passing yards per game were his fewest since his rookie year in 2020.
His reduced statistical output has invited criticism, and Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata resents that criticism—something he made very clear Thursday.
"I apologize. I'm sorry. I couldn't give a f--- or a rat's a-- about whatever anybody says outside this building," Mailata said when asked about the perception of his quarterback. "It ain't gonna help us win championships, and that's our goal."
Hurts was good Sunday, completing 15 of 20 passes for 128 yards and running for a touchdown.
The question is now whether he can be great, as he stares down rookie phenom Jayden Daniels in Sunday's NFC championship against the Washington Commanders.