Eagles' O-Lineman Reveals Iconic Jalen Hurts Locker Room Quote After Super Bowl Win
Whatever your criticism of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, there is one thing you simply cannot contest: The man is smooth.
And during an appearance on an Eagles' radio show on Thursday, offensive lineman Jordan Mailata shared yet another anecdote illustrating Hurts's one-of-one confidence and swagger.
A clip of the moment begins with Mailata reminiscing on the journey Hurts has been on this year—from highly-debated QB1 to championship MVP—and how that culminated in a stunning performance during Super Bowl LIX. Where it really gets iconic, though, is when the lineman reveals what Hurts said to him after the Birds had retreated to the locker room following their 40–22 win.
"I go up to [Hurts] after we do the media round, get back in the locker room. It's going crazy, like a little party in there. And I find J. And I go up to J and I just look at him, shaking my head, and he was like, 'What?' And I go, 'How do you do it, man? The bigger the moment, the greater your performance.' And he looked back at me, he had a cigar in his mouth. He took a breath in, blew out the smoke, and he said, 'That's what the f--- I do,' and walked off."
Talk about a mic drop.
Watch that below: