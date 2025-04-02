Eagles Offensive Lineman Fires Back at Tush Push Criticism After League Tables Vote
The NFL has tabled discussions to ban the so-called tush push, the Philadelphia Eagles' controversial version of a quarterback sneak, but could continue those talks at the league owners' spring meeting in May, the league said Tuesday.
But the Birds aren't necessarily treating the decision as a win, considering Tuesday’s outcome "opens the rule up to potentially have its language tweaked," per The Athletic's Dianna Russini.
And among those who might not be happy with the development—or, at the very least, just annoyed with the issue overall—is Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson, a key piece of the short yardage play many have called unfair and unstoppable. But per Johnson, those aren't the reasons for the ban effort. No, he has a different explanation for all of the tush-pushback, and it's even simpler than you'd think.
"Hate us cause they ain't us!" Johnson wrote on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after news of the tabling broke.
Though he does not reference the play explicitly, Johnson's succinct missive is almost certainly a reference to the tush push convo, considering it exemplifies the Eagles' overarching view of the efforts to ban it. The tush push is available to the entire league; other teams just aren't as good at executing it. So why should Philly be punished for that?
Maybe, as Johnson implies, it's just jealousy; for what it's worth, 16 teams are said to be in support of a ban. NFL bylaws require 24 votes to make a change.
We'll see what happens when the spring meeting comes around on May 20-21.