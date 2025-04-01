Eagles Posted Perfect Two-Emoji Reaction After 'Tush Push' Ban Talks Were Tabled
The NFL's annual league meetings are underway in Palm Beach, Fla. this week and among the bevy of rule changes proposals, approvals, and vetoes was the much-anticipated vote to ban the "Tush Push".
Said vote, however, never went down as according to multiple reports, the league decided to table the decision for at least another month.
The Philadelphia Eagles, who—behind their stout offensive line and all-powerful quarterback Jalen Hurts—have had incredible success with the rugby-style scrum of a quarterback sneak, sent out the perfect, two-word emoji on X (formerly Twitter) reacting to the news of the vote being tabled:
The peach emoji, of course, representing the "tush" and the hand representing the "push".
Clever.
Despite a vote on the ban being tabled, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that proponents of the play—including the Eagles—don't see this as a win as it, "opens the rule up to potentially have its language tweaked."
For now? The "Tush Push" lives to see another day.