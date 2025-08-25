Eagles Make Third Trade of Day After Agreeing to Deal With Packers
With roster cutdown day just around the corner for NFL teams, the Philadelphia Eagles are taking a rather proactive approach to finalizing their ideal 53-man roster.
Final roster cuts are slated to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 26, but the Eagles made a handful of trades on Sunday in what was an eventful weekend for general manager Howie Roseman.
First, Philadelphia acquired quarterback Sam Howell from the Vikings, before making the decision to cut Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The team then reunited with Fred Johnson, striking a deal with the Jaguars to bring back the offensive lineman.
Finally, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Eagles and Packers got a bit of business done Sunday evening, as Philadelphia sent offensive tackle Darian Kennard to Green Bay in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
Kennard, 25, played in two games for the Eagles last season, but with Johnson, a fellow tackle, returning to Philadelphia, he found himself on the outside looking in at a potential roster spot.
It was a busy day for the Eagles, who also waived a few players as they begin the process of whittling their roster down to 53 players. It's possible there's more to come over the next 48 hours, as Roseman has never been one to sit around when there's some value to be gained a mere phone call away.