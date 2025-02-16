Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Had the Most Savage Line Before Huge Super Bowl TD
He was right.
The Philadelphia Eagles took care of business in dominant fashion last Sunday night in New Orleans, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.
While the team and its fans celebrated their win with a huge parade and party this past Friday, there are still some great mic'd-up moments from the game that need to have more attention paid to them.
The latest one is an absolutely savage line by Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni right before offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (who is now the head coach of the Saints) dialed up a big play that saw Jalen Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard TD that gave the Eagles a commanding 34-0 lead in the third quarter.
"If we score it’s over," Sirianni told Moore. "Just call it."
Too good.
