Eagles' Nick Sirianni Had Bold Message After Jalen Hurts's Game-Sealing Pass to A.J. Brown
The pass from Jalen Hurts to A.J. Brown on third-and-9 with 1:45 remaining in the game didn't just seal the Eagles' victory over the Vikings on Sunday, it sent a statement.
The Eagles entered Sunday's game with concerns once again about their offense, and particularly the team's passing attack. Over the previous four games, the offense almost completely stalled in one half, which led to losses against the Giants and Broncos. For a team with Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, Saquon Barkley and a Super Bowl MVP at quarterback, the team's consistent offensive woes were befuddling, especially when they weren't getting the ball to Brown much.
While the running game was unable to get going again this week, the passing game finally took off. Hurts posted a perfect passer rating after completing 19 of 23 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns. All three of Hurts's touchdown throws went for over 25 yards to either Brown or Smith, who each recorded more than 120 yards receiving.
It was a standout performance throughout the afternoon, but that final completion from Hurts to Brown remains etched in the mind of head coach Nick Sirianni.
"His play to A.J. to seal the game, there was a guy free off the edge, he drifted away from it, laid it in there early. I told him I’ve seen him make a lot of good plays and that might have been the best play I’ve seen him make," Sirianni said to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Hurts connected with his top two receivers on deep balls multiple times throughout the day, but that final completion was particularly special because it signaled the trust in Hurts and Brown to win the game. The Eagles offense has played conservatively at times this season, but on Sunday, they held no fear while facing third-and-long and putting the game in the hands of their quarterback. He delivered, and the Eagles broke their two-game losing streak to move to 5-2 on the season.
The Eagles will look to continue the momentum their passing offense found today when they face the Giants next week in a rematch of last Thursday's loss.