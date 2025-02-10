Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Paid Perfect Tribute to a Philly Star During Monday Presser
A year ago, Nick Sirianni's time as Philadelphia Eagles coach appeared to be running out. Coming off of their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles opened with a 10–1 record to losing five of six games to end the season and limping to a 32–9 wild-card round loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
What a difference a year makes.
Sirianni is on top of the football world Monday morning, after a complete domination of the Chiefs in their rematch at Super Bowl LIX, a 40–22 victory that wasn't nearly as close as the final score indicates. Sirianni and his staff thoroughly outcoached Andy Reid's, something that few have been able to claim during Kansas City's dynastic run. To celebrate the occasion, Sirianni broke out the high school jersey of one of Philly's key superstars for his Monday morning press conference: A.J. Brown's No. 15 from Starkville High School (Miss.).
Sirianni and Brown are two of the Eagles' most fiery personalities. The two got into it a bit on the sideline early in Sunday's game, but Brown later led one of the most effective Gatorade baths in recent memory—one conducted well before the two-minute warning, a further indication of just how dominant the Eagles' performance was.
Brown caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown during the game.
The two shared a warm embrace in the postgame locker room as well.
Brown hasn't been shy in expressing his discontent during some of the more trying moments during his stint in Philadelphia, but he and Sirianni have weathered some significant storms. Now, both are Super Bowl champions.