Nick Sirianni Shared Thoughts on A.J. Brown's Usage After Quiet Opener
The Eagles got the win in their season opener against the Cowboys last Thursday, but they were far from explosive during the 24–20 victory. Part of that was due to the lack of impact from wide receivers A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith in the passing game.
Brown and Smith combined on four receptions for just 24 yards in the game. Brown, who has previously referred to "passing" as an area in which the Eagles offense can improve, was held to one catch for eight yards. Not only did Brown catch just one pass, but he surprisingly was not targeted until the final minutes of the game. Prior to Thursday's game, Brown had never been targeted fewer than four times in a game he didn't leave early.
“There's no secret about it, we always want to get the ball to six [Smith] and 11 [Brown] and we're always trying to, so we will do an even better job as coaches trying to make sure that happens. That obviously starts with me, but what I do think that we were on offense was very efficient," Eagles coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Monday. "The ball was moving forward consistently. We didn't have a lot of negative plays. I believe we had one sack, not a lot of penalties on offense, and the ball moved forward, and so we were efficient."
Overall, the Eagles top skill position players saw their contributions limited. Even running back Saquon Barkley rushed for only 60 yards while averaging 3.3 yards per carry. For much of the evening, the offense ran through Jalen Hurts making plays with his legs or getting the ball to Jahan Dotson and tight end Dallas Goedert.
Though Brown wasn't able to make a significant impact in the box score, Sirianni did praise his blocking and "mental toughness" to come through with an important catch at the end of the game on his first target.
"That's why A.J.'s special because even in a game like that, he does things without the ball to help us win and he makes a play in a critical moment," Sirianni said. "Great throw by Jalen and great route and catch by A.J. and made a play in a critical moment to help us win the football game.”
The Eagles certainly want to get Brown the ball more, and they should have the opportunity to do so going up against the Chiefs on Sunday. The Chiefs allowed four different Chargers pass-catchers to record 50 or more yards in their first game of the season, and three Chargers brought in at least five receptions.