SI

Eagles' Nick Sirianni Had Fired-Up Sideline Reaction After Cooper DeJean's Pick-Six

The Birds HC was totally pumped.

Brigid Kennedy

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Feb 9, 2025.
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Feb 9, 2025. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean continued what has been an excellent rookie year by intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX and running it all the way home.

It was a positively electric play, made better by the fact it happened on DeJean's 22nd birthday, and it was obvious that Birds head coach Nick Sirianni was feeling all the vibes as his rookie streaked down the field.

As DeJean made the pick and began to run, so did Sirianni, all the way down the sideline. And when the score was official, the coach reacted as though he had made the play himself.

Can you blame him, though? With that, the Eagles were up K.C. 17–0, and DeJean notched his first career interception. Super Bowl magic.

Take a look at Sirianni's fired-up reaction, which includes him pulling off his headset in excitement, below:

Not long after DeJean's big play, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had one of his own, giving the Eagles a 24–0 lead heading into halftime.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL