Eagles' Nick Sirianni Had Fired-Up Sideline Reaction After Cooper DeJean's Pick-Six
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean continued what has been an excellent rookie year by intercepting Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX and running it all the way home.
It was a positively electric play, made better by the fact it happened on DeJean's 22nd birthday, and it was obvious that Birds head coach Nick Sirianni was feeling all the vibes as his rookie streaked down the field.
As DeJean made the pick and began to run, so did Sirianni, all the way down the sideline. And when the score was official, the coach reacted as though he had made the play himself.
Can you blame him, though? With that, the Eagles were up K.C. 17–0, and DeJean notched his first career interception. Super Bowl magic.
Take a look at Sirianni's fired-up reaction, which includes him pulling off his headset in excitement, below:
Not long after DeJean's big play, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown had one of his own, giving the Eagles a 24–0 lead heading into halftime.