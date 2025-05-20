Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Had Special Message to His Players After Contract Extension
The Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship in 2024 was a testament to the power of organizational vision. Owner Jeffrey Lurie, general manager Howie Roseman, coach Nick Sirianni and his players seemed to be on the same page in a way that is rare in football, sports and life.
It was only fitting, then, that the Eagles would hand Sirianni a lucrative contract extension Monday. Speaking on Tuesday, Sirianni went out of his way to thank the players who helped him earn his new deal.
"It felt like every player I talked to, the main thing that came out of my mouth was, 'I'm not in this situation without great players,'" Sirianni said. "You can't be great without the greatness of others."
Philadelphia's 40–22 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9 capped a remarkable public-image turnaround for Sirianni, who received considerable flak for the Eagles' 11-6 2023 season—despite winning the NFC title the year prior.
Even in '24, Sirianni dealt with his fair share of criticism. Winning seemingly cures all.
"It shows you how awesome a team sport like football is," Sirianni said after ticking off the names of Philadelphia personnel who congratulated him. "It takes everybody."