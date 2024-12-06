Eagles' Offensive Line Installs Homemade Saquon Barkley Shrine in Locker Room
Longtime New York Giants star Saquon Barkley is fitting in just fine with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Barkley, an MVP candidate and a key cog in the Eagles' current eight-game winning streak, has won over his teammates to the extent that he now has a shrine dedicated to him in the locker room.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's EJ Smith, two photos of Barkley are hung on the locker room walls near the offensive linemen's stalls. Philadelphia left guard Landon Dickerson slapped pieces of tape below those photos with the words "OUR SAVIOR" and "THE CHOSEN ONE."
Pretty classic.
Barkley has been a revelation for the Eagles' offense this season, racking up a league-high 1,499 rushing yards, 267 receiving yards and 13 total touchdowns in 12 games. He has tallied at least 107 yards on the ground in six of the Eagles' last seven games.
If Barkley goes off again this weekend against the Carolina Panthers, there might not be a need to give him a game ball. The man now owns a shrine to himself in the locker room.