Eagles Pro Bowler Had Bold Line About Commanders' Behavior During Loss
Cam Jurgens summed up his view on the difference between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game with a devastating line.
The Eagles' Pro Bowl center came off the bench while dealing with an injury and helped his team win the NFC title game 55-23. After the game, he was asked what the difference in the game was and had a definitive answer.
"Emotions don't win games. Talk doesn't win games. Execution does," Jurgens said, per Mike Jones of The Athletic. "And they had a lot of damn emotion, and they were talking a lot, and we executed
and we're going to the Super Bowl."
The Eagles executed all game long and the Commanders struggled all game, turning the ball over four times.
Jurgens had a back injury and was relegated to the bench to start the game. His replacement, Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury and Jurgens replaced him.