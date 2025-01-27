SI

Eagles Pro Bowler Had Bold Line About Commanders' Behavior During Loss

Ryan Phillips

Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens after the NFC championship game.
Philadelphia Eagles center Cam Jurgens after the NFC championship game. / Via Fo
In this story:

Cam Jurgens summed up his view on the difference between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the NFC championship game with a devastating line.

The Eagles' Pro Bowl center came off the bench while dealing with an injury and helped his team win the NFC title game 55-23. After the game, he was asked what the difference in the game was and had a definitive answer.

"Emotions don't win games. Talk doesn't win games. Execution does," Jurgens said, per Mike Jones of The Athletic. "And they had a lot of damn emotion, and they were talking a lot, and we executed
and we're going to the Super Bowl."

The Eagles executed all game long and the Commanders struggled all game, turning the ball over four times.

Jurgens had a back injury and was relegated to the bench to start the game. His replacement, Landon Dickerson suffered a knee injury and Jurgens replaced him.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips
RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL