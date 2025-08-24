Eagles Projected Quarterback Depth Chart Following Trade for Sam Howell
The Eagles made a bit of a splash on Sunday morning ahead of the 2025 regular season, trading for quarterback Sam Howell from the Vikings. The deal—which, in full, sends Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Birds in exchange for a '26 fifth and a '27 seventh—comes amid some depth uncertainty at the QB spot in Phlly.
While the Eagles traded for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and drafted Kyle McCord this offseason, 2023 second-round pick Tanner McKee has quickly emerged as the team's top backup option for starter Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, McKee is dealing with a finger injury, and his status for Week 1 against the Cowboys is unclear.
In turn, despite not yet touching down in the City of Brotherly Love, Howell may quickly be called upon to serve as the Eagles' second stringer to begin the year. Here's a look at their updated quarterback depth chart following Sunday's trade:
Updated Eagles Quarterback Room Following Trade for Sam Howell
Updated Eagles Quarterback Depth Chart Following Trade for Sam Howell
String
QB
Starter
Jalen Hurts
2nd
Sam Howell
3rd
Tanner McKee
4th
Dorian Thompson Robinson
5th
Kyle McCord
Given that NFL teams are required to cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Philly's quarterback room will likely look a lot different over the next 48-72 hours.