Eagles Projected Quarterback Depth Chart Following Trade for Sam Howell

Philly added some depth to their signal caller room on Sunday.

Mike Kadlick

Sam Howell and Jalen Hurts are now teammates in Philly.
Sam Howell and Jalen Hurts are now teammates in Philly. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Eagles made a bit of a splash on Sunday morning ahead of the 2025 regular season, trading for quarterback Sam Howell from the Vikings. The deal—which, in full, sends Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Birds in exchange for a '26 fifth and a '27 seventh—comes amid some depth uncertainty at the QB spot in Phlly.

While the Eagles traded for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and drafted Kyle McCord this offseason, 2023 second-round pick Tanner McKee has quickly emerged as the team's top backup option for starter Jalen Hurts. Unfortunately, McKee is dealing with a finger injury, and his status for Week 1 against the Cowboys is unclear.

In turn, despite not yet touching down in the City of Brotherly Love, Howell may quickly be called upon to serve as the Eagles' second stringer to begin the year. Here's a look at their updated quarterback depth chart following Sunday's trade:

Updated Eagles Quarterback Depth Chart Following Trade for Sam Howell

String

QB

Starter

Jalen Hurts

2nd

Sam Howell

3rd

Tanner McKee

4th

Dorian Thompson Robinson

5th

Kyle McCord

Given that NFL teams are required to cut their roster down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET. Philly's quarterback room will likely look a lot different over the next 48-72 hours.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

