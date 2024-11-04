Eagles Receive Good News Regarding A.J. Brown's Knee Injury
Philadelphia Eagles fans can breathe a sigh of relief as receiver A.J. Brown's MRI on his knee on Monday came back looking not as serious as some expected.
Brown is considered "day-to-day" now with a knee injury, but isn't expected to miss a big chunk of time with the injury. He left Sunday's 28–23 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars early because of the injury.
Coach Nick Sirianni told media on Monday that Brown is remaining "in good spirits." The team will continue to monitor Brown's progress throughout the week and then his status for next Sunday's NFC East showdown vs. the Dallas Cowboys will be determined.
The specifics of Brown's injury have not been released yet.
Brown has already been sidelined with an injury this season as he missed three games due to a hamstring injury earlier in the season.
Through five games, Brown has caught 23 of 34 pass attempts for 444 yards and three touchdowns.