Eagles Release Another Veteran Cornerback One Day After Darius Slay News
Just one day after news of the release of corner Darius Slay, the Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from another veteran defensive back: CB James Bradberry.
Per reports, Bradberry will be designated as a post-June 1 release and his agent will be allowed to negotiate with other teams before it's official.
Bradberry, 31, joined the Eagles in the 2022 season. He did not play in 2024 after suffering a torn Achilles back in August.
The corner signed a three-year contract with the team in 2023, meaning he had one more year left on his existing deal, per Sportrac. His release will save the Eagles $2.1 million on the cap in 2025.
Bradberry was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2020 and was voted second-team All Pro in 2022. He is also a Super Bowl champion after the Birds' victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He has logged 478 total tackles and 19 interceptions across 125 games played.