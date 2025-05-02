Eagles Rookie Center Makes His Case As Team’s Perfect Pick After Jason Kelce Comment
The Philadelphia Eagles selected a backup center to Cam Jurgens in the fifth round of the NFL draft last week by picking up Boston College's Drew Kendall.
He seems to be a good fit for the Eagles, especially after some comments he made during his introductory press conference on Friday. Kendall admitted his biggest NFL influence has been Jason Kelce, who played as center for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring after the 2023 season.
Kendall shared that he studied Kelce's game the most before being drafted. He couldn't have picked a better player to emulate as the city of Philadelphia adores Kelce and his game. The Eagles obviously do too as Kelce stayed with the team for his entire career.
The Eagles just signed Kelce's successor Jurgens to a four-year, $68 million contract extension before the draft. He's set to be in Philadelphia through the 2029 season, which sets Kendall up to be a key backup.