Eagles' Saquon Barkley Had Classy Response to Getting Booed by Giants Fans
Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the New York Giants on Sunday and rolled to a 28-3 victory on the road to improve to 4-2 on the season.
It was an extra-special game for Barkley, as it was the first time he faced his former team since signing with the Eagles in free agency this past offseason. Barkley spent his first six years of his career with the Giants after the franchise used the No. 2 overall pick on the running back in the 2018 NFL draft.
Barkley put on a show Sunday, running for 176 yards and a touchdown. Giants fans booed him for most of the game, which he was asked about moments after the final whistle.
“The atmosphere was amazing," Barkley said. "I know I was getting booed, but as a competitor that's the stuff you live for, moments you dream about. At the end of the day we got the W and I was able to see my teammates and peers over there so it’s all love at the end.”
The Eagles, who have won two straight games, next face the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 8.