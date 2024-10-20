SI

Eagles' Saquon Barkley Had Classy Response to Getting Booed by Giants Fans

Andy Nesbitt

Saquon Barkley had 176 yards rushing and a TD in the Eagles' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday.
Saquon Barkley had 176 yards rushing and a TD in the Eagles' blowout win over the Giants on Sunday. / @FOXSports
In this story:

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles ran all over the New York Giants on Sunday and rolled to a 28-3 victory on the road to improve to 4-2 on the season.

It was an extra-special game for Barkley, as it was the first time he faced his former team since signing with the Eagles in free agency this past offseason. Barkley spent his first six years of his career with the Giants after the franchise used the No. 2 overall pick on the running back in the 2018 NFL draft.

Barkley put on a show Sunday, running for 176 yards and a touchdown. Giants fans booed him for most of the game, which he was asked about moments after the final whistle.

“The atmosphere was amazing," Barkley said. "I know I was getting booed, but as a competitor that's the stuff you live for, moments you dream about. At the end of the day we got the W and I was able to see my teammates and peers over there so it’s all love at the end.”

The Eagles, who have won two straight games, next face the Bengals in Cincinnati in Week 8.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NFL