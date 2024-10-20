SI

Saquon Barkley Says Giants Fans Were Burning His Jersey Before Return to MetLife

The former Giants running back didn't receive a very warm welcome when playing against his old team.

Madison Williams

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley warms up before a game vs. the New York Giants.
/ Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Saquon Barkley didn't think he'd have a "great reception" when returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to play against his former team the New York Giants. But he surely didn't expect what he did get when arriving in New York with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The running back, who signed with the Giants' NFC East rivals as a free agent, told Fox that he witnessed New York fans burning his jersey in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium ahead of the game.

Then, when Barkley ran onto the field during the Eagles' first drive of the game, MetLife erupted in boos for their former star player. It seems like there's some bad blood towards Barkley from Giants fans.

Giants fans aren't solely upset with Barkley for him leaving for Philly, though. All offseason fans questioned why owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen were willing to let Barkley walk. Although, a clip from the Giants' free agency edition of HBO's Hard Knocks suggests they knew what the consequences would be; Mara said he'd "have a tough time sleeping" watching Barkley leave for a divisional rival.

A lot of emotions flying around in the star running back's return.

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

