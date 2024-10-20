Saquon Barkley Says Giants Fans Were Burning His Jersey Before Return to MetLife
Saquon Barkley didn't think he'd have a "great reception" when returning to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to play against his former team the New York Giants. But he surely didn't expect what he did get when arriving in New York with his new team, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The running back, who signed with the Giants' NFC East rivals as a free agent, told Fox that he witnessed New York fans burning his jersey in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium ahead of the game.
Then, when Barkley ran onto the field during the Eagles' first drive of the game, MetLife erupted in boos for their former star player. It seems like there's some bad blood towards Barkley from Giants fans.
Giants fans aren't solely upset with Barkley for him leaving for Philly, though. All offseason fans questioned why owner John Mara and general manager Joe Schoen were willing to let Barkley walk. Although, a clip from the Giants' free agency edition of HBO's Hard Knocks suggests they knew what the consequences would be; Mara said he'd "have a tough time sleeping" watching Barkley leave for a divisional rival.
A lot of emotions flying around in the star running back's return.