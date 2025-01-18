Eagles Send Heartwarming Gift to Fan Who Lost Collection to California Wildfires
The Philadelphia Eagles sent a fan a memorable care package ahead of their divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The sports world has had much of its collective attention on the greater Los Angeles area with the wildfires causing damage throughout the area, and the Eagles were doubly aware of the tragic situation with the Rams coming to town.
In response to a video shared to social media by a sports fan whose nephew lost their memorabilia collection to the fires, the Eagles decided to send a care package that included a ball signed by a ton of players, a signed, game-worn A.J. Brown jersey and a letter from the team.
“While we know that this won’t make up for everything you’ve been through, we hope that it helps to bring a smile to your face as you start to rebuild,” the letter read. Players gave words of support to the fan in the video shared on the team’s social accounts.
Eagles fans have gotten in on the giving spirit as well. In the week leading up to Sunday’s showdown, an Eagles fan started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a Los Angeles relief fund.
"We're still gonna kick the Rams' butts, but there's plenty of people in and around LA (Rams and birds' fans alike) that could use some help right now,” the fundraiser’s description read. As of Saturday, the page has raised more than $40,000.
While both teams will be giving it their all on the field come Sunday, it’s nice to know that both teams, cities, and their fan bases are supporting each other when it comes to what really matters.