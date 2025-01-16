Eagles Fans Make Generous Donation to L.A. Wildfire Relief Ahead of Playoff Game vs. Rams
Philadelphia Eagles fans are taking a page out of the Buffalo Bills' fanbase's book by donating money to the Los Angeles community, home to their divisional opponent the Rams, to support those in need as devastating wildfires continue to affect the area.
A GoFundMe page was created by Eagles fans to donate money to the California Community Foundation. As of Thursday afternoon, over $11,000 has been raised. Here's what the description reads.
"Now that we know the Rams are our opponent and obviously LA is dealing with some seriously crazy stuff right now, I thought it might be nice ahead of the game to offer some help and support LA's way from birds fans (and especially after that horrible fan made life miserable for an opposing Packers fan and went viral for it)," the GoFundMe read.
"We're still gonna kick the Rams' butts, but there's plenty of people in and around LA (Rams and birds' fans alike) that could use some help right now. I know a lot of the attention is going towards celebrities but there are plenty of everyday people who have lost a lot during this and are risking life and limb to help others."
The Los Angeles wildfires have been some of the most destructive in California history. As of Thursday, Palisades fire has burned over 23,000 acres, destroyed over 1,000 structures and killed at least 10 people, while the Eaton fire has burned over 14,000 acres, destroyed over 4,000 structures and killed at least 17 people, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Rams played their "home" wild-card matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings in Arizona after they had to evacuate because of the wildfires. As the lower seed this weekend, the Rams will be traveling to Philadelphia to face the Eagles.